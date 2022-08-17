Engineer builds robotic legs for snakes so they can walk, shares video on YouTube

Snakes are one of the scariest reptiles you will find around the world. People fear almost everything about them -- their hiss, their crawl, their long body. Everything about them makes us vexed. Now imagine this long reptile has four legs too? Got the chills, right?

Recently, an engineer created a wacky robot that allows snakes to walk. Although the idea of snakes getting legs is weirdly odd and scary, the snake driving in a four-legged robot is a whole level of bizarreness.

Allen Pan, a Los Angeles-based engineer and YouTuber, is the quirky mind behind the invention. He created the robot using a long tube and four plastic legs connected to a controlboard. In the viral video of the robot shared on YouTube, a snake can be seen riding the four-legged robot while chilling in the transparent tube.

Image: Allen Pan YouTube

In the video, Pan revealed that he always wanted to "give snakes back their legs". Pan also shared his sympathy with snakes on losing their legs and said, "I actually feel bad for snakes; they lost their legs and nobody is even trying to find them nobody except for me." "When any other animal has deformed legs, humanity comes together to spit in god's face and we build that animal awesome new cyborg legs," he added.

Notably, Pan took the idea for the invention from the western three-toed skink (Chalcids striatus), a species of lizard with four tiny legs. That's when he decided to end the 'FOMO' of snakes having legs. "They might be the closest thing I could find to an actual snake with legs," Pan said.

Well, that's too much wild Jurassic fantasy. Isn't it? Interestingly, snakes do have legs. More than 150 million years ago, snakes used to roam on the earth with legs just like their close cousin lizards. But then the evaluation happened with time and their anatomy got mutated.

Interestingly, the body of the robot is designed in such a way that a snake can enter the tube to ride the four-legged vehicle and can leave whenever they want. Pan himself shared that he wanted to ensure that snakes "could choose to put on or take off", ethically avoiding violence towards the creature.