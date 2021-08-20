Epic offered Sony around Rs 1500 crore to get 4 to 6 PlayStation games on PC

Epic Games legal battle with Apple has been the source of many revelations in the gaming industry. In another such discovery, it is now being highlighted that the video game developer held talks with Sony to bring its PlayStation titles to PC.

The exchange of ideas has been spotted in a 222-page confidential document shared during the trial. As per the document, Epic had offered $200 million (~Rs 1488 crore) to Sony in exchange for at least four of its first-party games.

The document, shared by The Verge, shows that Epic was awaiting a response from Sony on the deal. It mentions that the Fortnite developer had put up an offer of "$200 MG + for 4-6 titles," though no details of this offer have been shared. So it is unclear if Epic wanted to bring these games to PC through its own platform.

If we were to make a guess, such a move would make sense for Epic Games only if it introduced these gaming titles to PC users through its own Epic Games Store. It is thus, likely that there was an exclusivity term in the mix of the deal.

As IGN notes in a report, the PC versions of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn were released on Epic's store, in addition to Steam. Epic, thus, might have been looking for similar deals on other PlayStation exclusive titles.

Other than Sony, Epic also discussed the possibility to get gaming titles from Microsoft and Nintendo onboard its own store. As per the document, Epic was in "opening conversations with Microsoft." However, the company saw some shortcomings with the deal. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC, for instance, was considered as something "against what we're [Epic] doing." The company also noted that Xbox boss Phil Spencer used to meet with Valve CEO Gabe Newell "occasionally," meaning that Microsoft was potentially leaning to Epic's rival platform Steam.

The document further mentions that Epic considered such a partnership with Nintendo as a "Moonshot." It believed that the conversation with the platform was a "non-starter" due to the corporate history of the two firms.

Nonetheless, Epic seems to have managed to get Sony onboard with its plans, as the tech major now look to release more of its gaming titles on PC ports. More PC releases have already been planned by Sony for the year, including the PS4 exclusive Uncharted IV: A Thief's End to begin with.