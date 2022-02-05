Esports: Indian government shares new information about federation for Asian Games 2022 medal event

Government of India has just confirmed that it has not recognized any existing federations around esports and gaming in the country. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur shared this information while responding to questions around the participation of India in the esports medal event during the Asian Games 2022 in Rajya Sabha. This development comes just days after the finance minister announced that the government will create the "Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) task force" as part of the 2022-23 Budget. The Rajya Sabha query comes just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for innovation and growth in the Indian game development industry.

The query from Ms. Sushmita Devi touched upon multiple aspects including if the government was aware that "e-Sports" was a medal event in the upcoming Asian Games. Ms. Devi also inquired if India was taking part in this event given the "booming e-Sports scenario" in the country. The five-part question also asked about any "training facilities" and the government organization that would "oversee" these facilities. This concluded with any alternate plans in case the government has not assigned an overseeing committee.

Mr. Thakur responded to the questions in the Rajya Sabha session on February 3 acknowledging that the ministry was aware of the "E-sports" metal sport event. He stated that the Organizing Committee of Asian Games 2022 had already shared an "Entry By Number" form with Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The IOA went ahead to process the form and share it back with the Asian Games committee. He also outlined that the National Sports Federation (NSF) was responsible for promoting, training, and developing "specific sports discipline." The ministry supplemented the work of NSF with the help of any financial support to the recognized federations.

Indian Government has not recognized any Esports federations

While addressing the part around recognized federations and financial support from the government of India, Mr. Thakur confirmed that the ministry had not recognized any existing esports federations. It means that none of the existing federations in the space are working with the government in any formal capacity. This information is in direct contradiction with the claims made by the Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI). For some context, ESFI claims that it is "the national governing body for all esports in India." Other federations currently working to represent the e-sports space in the country include E-sports India (EI), and the E-sports Development Association of India (EDAI).