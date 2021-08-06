Ethereum gets London Hard Fork update and here is what the investors should know about it

Popular cryptocurrency Eteherum went through a major revamp on Thursday evening. The open-source blockchain received London Hard Fork update which is tipped to give it a major update on other crypto platforms. The new update aims to reduce transaction fees on the Ethereum platform and introduce a new way of mining the cryptocurrency. This has been a longstanding problem for Ethereum enthusiasts primarily the miners.

The problem has worsened in the recent months with a surge in nonfungible tokens that are mostly built on Ethereum's blockchain. There has also been an impact of the growth in decentralized finance, or DeFi, which also largely uses the ethereum blockchain. The latest update brings many fixes to these issues by destroying or burning Ether coins. This will not only change the way transaction fees work but, will also make them more predictable.

What is London Hard Fork update?

First of all, it has nothing to with London. In case you were wondering. The update is formally called Ethereum Improvement Protocol 1559 (EIP-1559). A hard fork essentially means an unchangeable permanent modification on the blockchain. The update adds London to its name because the crypto community usually names these upgrades after the names of cities which have hosted its Devcon international developer's conferences.

This is a backward-incompatible upgrade, which means that miners will have to download London Hard Fork if they want to continue using the Ethereum network. Before the roll-out of this update, a blind auction was held for every block to determine the fee required to execute contracts on Ethereum. This led to higher transaction prices during busy periods and lower prices during lean patches. It led to a lot of uncertainty among miners.

The London Hard Fork update will ensure that the transaction fee is determined automatically, depending on the ongoing demand-supply trends. It is expected to bring a uniformity to the transaction prices.

"A major impact of EIP 1559 is the change in ETH's supply. What will happen is that the base fee will be burned. Since this fee is paid in ETH, more ETH will be burned as transactions occur. It is good news for ETH holders as this fee burn could lead to ETH inflation. But this doesn't mean ETH will go deflationary. It is just a new theoretically deflationary mechanism, something Ethereum has lacked till date," Hitesh Malviya, founder, itsblockchain.com explained.

However, you shouldn't expect the gas fee to come down overnight. The entire process will take a while. The update also puts a limit on how many miners can be rewarded for a transaction and hence reduces the overall energy usage.

What's in it for investors?

The investors can be the biggest gainers of this update in the long term. Ethereum has been one of the fastest growing cyrptocurrencies in the world and probably the only one that has the potential to challenge Bitcoin right now. As the cost of Ethereum blockchain comes down, it will attract more miners and greater adoption. This should lead to a greater demand and eventually push the prices of the token upwards.

"It will be exciting to see the Bitcoin vs Ether phase after the upgrade as there are already some flipping conversations going on between Ethereum and Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization. There is a huge gap in the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum currently but the latter is the only strong competitor of Bitcoin in the crypto world. However, It is important to note that Ethereum is already ahead of Bitcoin on various other factors,:" Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin said.A