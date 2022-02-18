EU data watchdog says all use of Pegasus should be banned

The European Union Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) wants Europe to ban Pegasus. The watchdog says that the use of this spyware software tool could result in an unprecedented level of intrusiveness and that it might be "able to interfere with the most intimate aspects of our daily lives."

Pegasus is basically a software that can reportedly record your calls, copy your messages and activate your camera as well as microphone to spy on you, according to a report by The Guardian. The software is only offered to governments worldwide by the Israeli company NSO Group to tackle terrorism and fight crime.

Though, previous reports have claimed that the software was used to target journalists, activists and politicians in some European Union member states like France, Spain and Hungary. This is the reason why Israel is also under global pressure as some foreign client governments have reportedly used Pegasus to spy on top officials.

Reuters reported that NSO has revealed that it couldn't disclose the information on its existing or potential buyers for Pegasus. The company has asserted that it has no access to the software once it is sold to its governmental customers. NSO has also reported that it also doesn't get involved in any way in the system's operation.

"A ban on the development and the deployment of spyware with the capability of Pegasus in the EU would be the most effective option to protect our fundamental rights and freedoms", the EDPS said.

Notably, back in 2019, WhatsApp sued NSO Group as the messaging platform discovered that Pegasus was used to exploit a flaw in WhatsApp. Later, it was also reported that the spyware software was also used to target US allies.

The US government added the company to its Entity List "based on evidence that this entity developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, business people, activists, academics, and embassy workers." Apple also filed a lawsuit against NSO Group and its parent company to hold it accountable for the surveillance and targeting of its users. Now, EDPS also has issues with the software, so it wants EU to ban the usage of this.

An earlier report from The Guardian asserted that Pegasus software can easily be installed on any smartphone via vulnerabilities in common apps, or by tricking people into clicking a malicious link. Once the installation is successful, Pegasus can extract any data from a device and send it back to the attacker. The data could be of WhatsApp, email, SMS, photos, and recorded calls.