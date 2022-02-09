EU regulators have no problem if Meta wants to shut down Facebook in Europe

Earlier this month, Meta submitted a report to Securities and Exchange Commission, saying it will be forced to shut down its Facebook and Instagram services in Europe due to new user data rules approved by the European Commission. Following this, top EU officials showed their full support by saying that "life is fantastic without Facebook" and that people would live very well without it.

Facebook's parent company Meta recently expressed concerns over the new EU privacy laws, which requires all the companies to process user data on local servers within Europe. Meta has an issue with this as the user data of Facebook and Instagram is processed on both US and Europe servers. The company asserted in its report that it will not be able to comply with the new law as user data transfer across continents is vital for its overall business and ad targeting.

The company warned that "if a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted," then it will be forced to suspend services in Europe. Today, two EU officials a German Economy Minister and a French Finance Minister commented on Meta's annual report and its warning that Facebook and Instagram might shut down in Europe.

"After being hacked I've lived without Facebook and Twitter for four years and life has been fantastic," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters at an event in Paris.

"I can confirm that life is very good without Facebook and that we would live very well without Facebook. Digital giants must understand that the European continent will resist and affirm its sovereignty," French Finance Minister Le Maire said at the same event.

While EU officials have made it pretty clear that Meta will have to abide by the new EU regulations or the company can suspend its services in Europe, it remains to be seen how Facebook's parent company will react to it and what will happen next. The ministers are likely aware of the fact that Meta won't risk shutting down its popular social media services as it would be a big loss for the company itself.

A report from AFP claims that Meta has already issued a statement, which explicitly mentions that the company has no plans to quit Europe over the new privacy law. "We have absolutely no desire and no plans to withdraw from Europe, but the simple reality is that Meta, and many other businesses, organisations and services, rely on data transfers between the EU and the US in order to operate global services."