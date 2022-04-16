EV maker Okinawa to recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters over battery issue

Electronic two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech on Saturday announced that it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to batteries with immediate effect.

According to the company, the recall is part of the comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any other damage. Okinawa added that the batteries will be repaired free of cost at any of the company's authorised dealerships pan India. This is the first instance of a voluntary recall by any EV maker in India.

"The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually", Okinawa said, ANI reported citing NewsVoir

"This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety," the company added.

The recall comes at a time when the e-scooter manufacturer is being investigated by a Central government agency over a recent incident of electric short circuit in one of their vehicles.

The fire claimed the life of a man and his 13-year-old daughter after the electric scooter went up in flames in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred in March. In another similar incident, Ola's Electric S1 Pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune.

A video showing the company's vehicle engulfed in flames has been widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of Ola's electric scooter.

Meanwhile, this is the second time an Okinawa e-scooter has caught fire. Last year, the video of a charred e-scooter of the company had surfaced online, however, no casualties were reported at that time.

