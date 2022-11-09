Every iPhone has a secret button that can be used for changing volume, locking app, here is how to find it 

Did you know that your iPhone has a secret button that can perform multiple functions? The button is neither on the right side, nor on the left. The top and bottom counters do not house that button either. It is instead placed at the back of the phone. Now, do not look for a physical button because there isn't any. You can use the entire rear panel as a button and tap on it to perform certain activities by enabling the "black tap" feature on the iPhone.

The black tap feature is available on iPhones running iOS 14 or later. Once you enable the Back Tap feature, a quick double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone can open the Control Center, take a screenshot, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more. You can add shortcuts for your choice to Back Tap. For instance, you can tap twice at the back of the phone and lock the screen. Similarly, you can tap once and lock the rotation feature. The camera can also be summoned using the taps at the back. You are free to decide what activities you want to perform by double tapping and single tapping on the rear panel of your iPhone.

Interestingly, users can also scroll up and down by using the back tap feature. Here is how you can make use of this interesting iPhone feature. However, the back tap feature is not available to all iPhone users. If your phone is running on iOS 14 or later, only then can you use the feature. So either upgrade to a new iPhone or update to the latest software to use the feature.

How to enable Black Tap on the iPhone

--Unlock your iPhone

--Go to Settings, then tap on Accessibility and then go to Touch, and tap Back Tap.

-- You will find the option to disable or enable Back Tap

--Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action.

--Double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.







