Everything we know about iPhone 14 Pro Max ahead of expected September 7 launch

The iPhone 14 Pro launch is around the corner and it will be Apple's most prized asset in this year's iPhone lineup. Traditionally, the Pro Max variants get the top-of-the-line features -- be it display or battery. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to get a new chipset and cameras. The same will be available on the iPhone 14 Pro, though the Pro Max model would get a 6.7-inch screen. Naturally, the best features mean a bigger price tag, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is going to be the most expensive iPhone of this year.



Here's everything we know about the iPhone 14 Pro Max ahead of its expected launch on September 7.



Starting with the display on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the smartphone would continue to feature a 6.7-inch screen. However, several leaks point out that the screen will get a new notch design and always-on display support. It will continue to support a 120Hz refresh rate that Apple calls Pro Motion display.'



The Pro Max would also likely get Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset based on a 3nm process. Apple iPhones are already capable of offering smooth performance. A new powerful chipset could even mean better camera performance. Apple is already rumoured to bring a 48-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It could also support space zoom as teased by the 'far out' poster. The official poster also hints that Apple may add satellite connectivity support.



iPhone Pro Max models house the biggest battery, and this year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely continue the trend. The company increase its fast charging capabilities, but there are no concrete details on that. Lastly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro Max but not significantly. It is said to cost $1,150 (roughly Rs 91,400) for the base storage option.