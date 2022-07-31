Everything we know about OnePlus 10T ahead of August 3 India launch

The OnePlus 10T is nearing its official launch. The company has revealed it will launch the new smartphone and unveil the next-gen OxygenOS 13, likely based on Android 13, on August 3. Some of the key specifications are also confirmed and today, we are looking at everything we know so far about the OnePlus 10T. We'll also speculate the pricing based on the specifications. It won't be a cheap device, but it is going to be relatively more affordable than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Design and display: The official reveals the OnePlus 10T in two colours - Green and Black. The phone will likely feature a sandstone finish as the renders highlight a textured back (at least for the black variant). Interestingly, the photo also highlights sand around the phone. Now, OnePlus is no stranger to sandstone rear panels. In fact, the first OnePlus smartphone came with the same textured finish, and later the company started experimenting with plastic and glass panels with metal frames.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, sRGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The front panel includes a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout that is said to house a 16-megapixel camera with EIS support.

Cameras: OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will not feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras, which we get on the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro. It will continue to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766, likely with OIS (optical image stabilisation). A leak claims that the rear camera module will also house an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, we might get a 16-megapixel sensor.

Now, OnePlus smartphones are typically known for delivering boosted images with some amount of softness. By looking at the specifications, the OnePlus 10T appears to be at par with the OnePlus 10R. Not that Hasselblad-tuned cameras would've made a substantial difference, but we'll have to see once the phone arrives.

Processor: This is going to be the first OnePlus phone to feature Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. OnePlus 10T will also be the first phone in the company's lineup to come with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. To recall, the existing OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM.

Battery: In terms of battery, the OnePlus 10T might carry a 4,800mAh unit with 150W fast charging. For reference, the existing OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W fast charging. But the same charging tech features in the OnePlus 10R. The difference here could be that the 10T might lack wireless charging.

Prices: A leak recently tipped that the price of the OnePlus 10T could be at Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 66,999. Readers must note that OnePlus is yet to confirm specifications, and you must take the information with a pinch of salt.