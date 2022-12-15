Everything we know about OnePlus 11 ahead of formal launch

OnePlus' new-gen OnePlus 11 series could be officially announced very soon. Although the launch will likely take place in China early next year, the new series will come to India shortly after as the company enjoys huge popularity in the country. The new series may include two models: the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro, both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company may also continue its partnership with Hasselblad for its camera system.

Many customers would be interested in the vanilla model, as it would be more affordable than the Pro variant. Thanks to a series of leaks, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the next-gen OnePlus 11. Here's everything we know about it ahead of its formal announcement and launch.

Starting with the design, tipster and OnePlus-observer, Max Jambor, claims that the new OnePlus 11 will come in Matte Black and Glossy Green colours. This is similar to the Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year. Another notable tipster, Digital Chat Station, highlights that there would be a 6.7-inch curved 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature an LTPO display that adjusts the refresh rate based on the content and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It goes without saying that the OnePlus 11 series will ship with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

Earlier this month, alleged render of the OnePlus 11 surfaced online. The render highlights the rear camera system inside a round camera module. The rear camera system may include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor paired with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. The OnePlus 11 is rumoured to offer a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus is also tipped to add 100W fast charging capabilities to the OnePlus 11, and the Pro model supports even faster-charging speeds. OnePlus already upped their game this year with the OnePlus 10R's 150W fast charging support. The next-gen models will hope to retain that mark. The cost remains unclear, though going by the rumoured spec sheet, it is safe to assume the cost to be Rs 65,999.