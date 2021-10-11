Ex-Apple employee blamed for leaking trade secrets now faces criminal investigation

Apple's former employee, whom the company earlier prosecuted for allegedly stealing and leaking trade secrets to the media, now faces another criminal investigation around the case. New court documents have revealed that the accused - Simon Lancaster - faces an open criminal investigation related to Apple's claims by the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

The development came to light as Lancaster's attorney filed a motion to stay Apple's civil suit, with the criminal investigation proceeding simultaneously. The defense argued that the two lawsuits are similar in nature and hence have filed a motion to stop the proceedings of Apple's civil lawsuit until there is a resolution to the Santa Clara Investigation.

Apparently, the state's case was filed before Apple's lawsuit. However, Lancaster was unaware of it until only recently. His lawyer now argues that the lawsuit by Apple and the ongoing criminal investigation by Santa Clara are of competing interests and can implicate his client's Fifth Amendment rights.

The criminal investigation by the state included search warrants to look into Lancaster's online accounts and two of his computers. A total of four search warrants sought forensic images of information contained on two computers used by Lancaster as well as his online accounts. A veteran prosecutor has also been assigned to the case.

The search warrants were issued based on the probable cause that "the information sought was stolen or embezzled, or evidenced the commission of a felony," as mentioned in court documents revealed by 9to5Mac.

The next legal proceeding in the Apple vs Lancaster case is set for November 18, 2021. Though following the criminal investigation, Lancaster and his attorneys are now seeking to stay these proceedings with Apple. They argue that continuing with Apple's lawsuit during the criminal investigation could hinder his Fifth Amendment rights, due to the "discovery and disclosures required in the civil action."

Lancaster first faced a lawsuit by Apple back in March wherein, Apple alleged that Lancaster abused his senior position to gather access to sensitive information on Apple's upcoming products. As per the allegations, Lancaster then sold this information to an unnamed media outlet through a reporter he had a working relationship with.

Other than the monetary benefits, Lancaster also allegedly asked the media outlet for positive coverage of his startup named Arris, in exchange for Apple's trade secrets. He even swiped documents to help him at the start-up, Apple claims.