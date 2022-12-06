Ex-boyfriend uses Apple AirTag to stalk girlfriend, woman sues Apple

Apple AirTag was launched with the notion to help users track their belongings. However, the device was not used by some people for tracking just their belongings but stalking people against their will. People have used the AirTag to track their pets (even though Apple advises against it), to track their vehicle, but some have used it to stalk their ex-partners. There have been several cases of stalking using AirTags but Apple has not been able to fix the issue.

As per Bloomberg, a woman filed a case against Apple when she found out that her boyfriend was using Apple's AirTag to stalk her.The woman alleged in her lawsuit that her ex-boyfriend planted an AirTag in the wheel well of her car. Using the AirTag, the boyfriend was able to find out where she had moved to. The girl stated in the lawsuit that she was trying to escape her boyfriend because he used to harass her.

Another woman who faced a similar situation also filed a case against Apple. The woman alleged that her ex-husband had used the AirTag for tracking her movements by placing an AirTag in her child's backpack, Bloomberg reported.

This is clearly not the only time an ex-boyfriend has used the device to stalk his girlfriend. There have been cases where a man used the device to find and stalk

Earlier in February, Apple announced a slew of updates that will stop unwanted tracking through AirTags. Apple in a blog said that users will now be alerted if an unknown AirTag is traveling with them. Users will also be able to find the AirTag using the tone sequence.

Talking about new updates, Apple said in a blog post, "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. Unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag. It's why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking. We hope this starts an industry trend for others to also provide these sorts of proactive warnings in their products."

