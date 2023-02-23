Ex-Google employee calls company's financial incentives as golden handcuffs, says that made it hard to leave

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company's decision to lay off 12,000 people in January and stories of the impacted employees and their families have been surfacing on LinkedIn. While some employees were suddenly locked out of their systems, others were fired on vacations, maternity leaves, and whatnot. Reports had also surfaced that at a Google office in New York, employees had to stand in a queue and test out their access passes. If the pass turned green, they were allowed inside the office, but if the pass turned red, that meant the employee had been laid off.

Jennifer Vaden Barth, who was also amongst the 12,000 people laid off by the company, had shared her story on LinkedIn about a month ago. Recently, Jennifer spoke to Business Insider and said that the layoffs were like 'breaking out of golden handcuffs'.

Ex-Google employee on layoffs

Jennifer, while speaking to the publication, said that even though layoffs were hard to deal with, she was 'partially to blame' as she stayed at the company for over 15 years. She also said that Google was holding her back and offered 'golden handcuffs' that made quitting her job more difficult. By golden handcuffs, as per the Insider report, Jennifer is referring to the various financial incentives that Google offers its employees.

"You get kind of comfortable in a track, in a lane, and you were trying to just speed up in that lane instead of being willing to really try new things," she said and added, "Of course, part of that is life and having responsibilities with family and children and all those good things that keep you from doing that."

The 54-year-old is looking at the layoffs as a time for 'transition' without the desperation of having a job. She also wants to explore newer ways to use all of her skills in the best way.

On layoffs impacting women

Jennifer had shared the news of her layoff on LinkedIn with a post. She had written that after being a part of the company for 15 years, she found out one morning that she was amongst the 12,000 people who were being shown the exit door.

Writing about how layoffs hit women of her age particularly hard, Jennifer mentioned in her post, "These layoffs hit women particularly hard, especially women over 40 including me. This is the time when we are at the top of our game and it is a mistake not to have accomplished women in the workforce across every level and every sector, especially in leadership."

She also mentioned how people reacted to the layoffs news and shed tears. She, however, focused on remaining calm.

"The one astounding experience I had all day Friday was to remain focused and calm amid the chaos, thanks not only to the incredible support and love of my husband Bob Barth , but also my faith. More than once I was the one not shedding tears while my colleagues still at Google were. Instead I was able to tell them that I was not scared to walk through this trail of fire in front of me despite not being able to explain "why me". In fact, I knew I was not walking alone and that I already had the strength, resilience and hope because I know this is my path," she wrote.

