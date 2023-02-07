Ex-Google engineer gets laid off after 16 years of service, says it is their loss

Google left employees all over the world in a state of shock when the company announced its decision to let go of 12,000 people globally. CEO Sundar Pichai, in a letter to employees, announced the tough decision and accepted 'full responsibility' for the same. Ever since the news of layoffs was made public, impacted employees started sharing their stories on LinkedIn.

One such employee is Joel Leitch, who started his career with Google as an intern back in 2006 and never moved to another place. In his LinkedIn post, he mentions how he has never known any other career and that the company has lost a dedicated employee by showing him the exit door.

Google engineer laid off after 16 years at the company

After spending over a decade and a half at the company, Joel was fired by Google along with the rest of his team. In his LinkedIn post, he shared his experience saying that his last interview was almost 'two decades back' and that Google has 'lost a dedicated, long-tenured employee with this layoff'.

Talking about his layoff, Joel wrote, "Two weeks ago, my entire team was impacted by the Google layoff. It was a complete shock to me and I am still perplexed as to why Google would let go of so many experienced, smart, talented, gritty, high-performing employees. For me, it has been a slow process to come to terms with my new reality as Google has been my one and only career, starting as an intern in January 2005 followed by 16.5 years in a full-time capacity. Google was (and still is) an amazing company filled with brilliant, talented people building impactful products for users worldwide."

Message to other impacted employees

Joel also has messages for his ex-company, the employees who are still working at Google, and those that have been laid off.

"To the laid-off Googlers: remember that Google has equipped you with invaluable skills and knowledge that will make you a desirable candidate to the many companies out there looking for someone to make a big impact. Hold your head high, remain positive, and keep those connections alive. You've got this," he wrote.

Concluding his post on a rather cheerful note, Joel wrote that he is about to enter an 'unfamiliar territory' of finding a new career and is excited about the same. "It's been nearly two decades since my last interview; therefore, I am looking forward to a change in scenery to explore and find my next opportunity," he wrote.

He added, "Google has lost a dedicated, long-tenured employee with this layoff AND a long-tenured corp-issued backpack provided to me on my first day (July 10, 2006)."