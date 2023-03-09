Ex-Google Vice President shares the top skill recruiters look for in job interviews

The tech job market is going through a major upheaval as more and more companies announce mass layoffs. LinkedIn is full of people talking about their layoff stories and looking out for new opportunities. While some people have already secured their next job opportunity, others are still giving interviews and hoping for the best. Amidst all of this, Google's ex-Vice President, Claire Hughes Johnson, revealed the top skill that recruiters look for in candidates during a job interview.

Ex-Google VP on top skill needed in people

In an authored article for CNBC, Claire says that self awareness is the top skill that recruiters look for while considering a person for the job role. And that she, during her 10-year long stint at Google, used to check how self-aware- people are during a job interview.

"During my 10 years at Google as a VP, there were weeks where I would spend up to 40 hours conducting job interviews. So to make things easier, I always had one skill that I looked for in candidates before anything else: self-awareness," Claire says and adds that even though experience and other skills matter, they can be acquired over time.

She adds, "When someone is highly self-aware, they're more motivated to learn because they're honest about what they need to work on. They also relate better to their colleagues and managers."

She also adds that self-awareness is a 'rare' trait and according to research, 95 per cent of people think they're self-aware, when in reality, only 10 to 15 per cent people actually have the quality.

On how she checks for self-awareness

Talking about how she checks for self-awareness in people, Claire says that during an interview, she always watches out for two words- I and we. While using of too much 'I' is a red flag that indicates that the person might not be very humble or much of a team player, too much use of the word 'we' may not clearly reveal the role that the candidate played in a situation. She further says that there needs to be a balance between using these words.

"I typically learn something revealing when I ask about their specific role. A positive answer would be: It was my idea, but the credit goes to the whole team," she says.

Layoffs at Google

Google also announced mass layoffs in January this year. The tech giant fired 12,000 people and CEO Sundar Pichai took 'full responsibility' of the same. In India, more than 400 people were impacted by the layoffs and are on the hunt for a new opportunity.