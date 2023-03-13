Ex-Google VP shares 1 skill she looked for while hiring candidates during her 10-year long stint

The tech job market is currently going through an upheaval with many companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and others, announcing large-scale layoffs. Social media platforms like LinkedIn are full of people sharing their layoff experiences and looking for new job opportunities. While some individuals have already secured new employment, others are still going through interview processes and hoping for the best. Amidst all this, ex-Google Vice President Claire Hughes Johnson, who worked at the company for 10 years, shared the top skill that she used to look for in people while hiring candidates.

Ex-Google VP reveals top trait for hiring candidates

In an article written for CNBC, Johnson stated that self-awareness is the key skill that recruiters look for while interviewing a candidate for a job role. During her ten years at Google, she checked the level of self-awareness that candidates possessed during job interviews. While experience and other skills are important, they can be acquired over time. However, self-awareness, Johnson noted, is a rare trait. She goes on to add that according to research, 95 per cent of people believe they are self-aware, but only 10 to 15 per cent actually have this trait in them.

On how does the check candidates for self awareness

Johnson further wrote that she checks for self-awareness by listening for the use of "I" and "we" during interviews. Overuse of "I" can suggest a lack of humility or poor teamwork skills, while excessive use of "we" may not clearly indicate the role that the candidate played in a given situation. She says that there must be a balance between the use of these words and gave an example of an ideal answer. She wrote, "I typically learn something revealing when I ask about their specific role. A positive answer would be: It was my idea, but the credit goes to the whole team."

In the article for the publication, Johnson also added that self-awareness leads to greater motivation to learn and honesty about personal weaknesses. People who are self-aware are also more likely to build better relationships with their colleagues and managers, Johnson says.

About Google layoffs

In January this year, Google announced reducing its workforce by 6 per cent. The decision impacted around 12,000 people across the globe as they lost their jobs within the blink of an eye. Google CEO Sundar Pichai took full responsibility for the same and informed about the company's layoffs decision in an email to employees. In India, over 400 people were impacted by these layoffs and are now seeking new job opportunities.