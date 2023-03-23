Ex-Meta employee reveals her maternity leave was cut short, says layoffs were not based on performance

Layoffs are tough. There are no qualms about it. However, losing your job at a time when you're about to have a baby or have recently given birth to one hits peculiarly hard. A woman working as a Senior Recruiter in Meta lost her job as part of company's second mass layoffs and has shared her experience of the same on LinkedIn. She revealed that her maternity leave was 'cut short' due to the 'brutal layoffs' and that the layoffs were not based on performance because some of the top performers of the company had also been fired from their jobs.

Meta employee loses job on maternity leave

The woman, named Sara Schneider, worked in hiring employees for Meta's People Team and Software Engineering Team.

She wrote on LinkedIn, "Unfortunately, my maternity leave was cut short at Meta due to the brutal Meta Layoffs. I spent an amazing 3 years at a company that had so many memories and worked with the best teams and incredible people. This layoff was not performance based as so many top performers were let go. I am honored to have spent time recruiting for the People Team as well as the Software Engineering Team."

Further in her post, she shared the personal life milestones that she achieved during her time at Meta, including getting married and having a child. However, Schneider adds that she also experienced a traumatic post-partum haemorrhage 8 hours after giving birth to her son, which gave her a new perspective on life and taught her to be grateful for what she has.

She wrote, "During my birth process, I suffered from an almost fatal post-partum hemorrhage 8 hours after giving birth. I lost over 5 Liters of blood with massive blood clots and blood pressure in the 50's. Although incredibly traumatic, I know I was kept alive for a reason. It gives me perspective that I have a purpose, and the hills and valleys of life are just that – temporary. I made a promise to myself if I made it out alive, I wouldn't sweat life so much and be grateful for everything around me. However, now I not only have myself to think about, but my son Lucas first. I will push through this for him and so that he can have a better life than me. He deserves that. I have massive grit, resilience, warmth and passion for what I do. I will not let you down."

After thanking her former colleagues, the ex-Meta employee asked people to help her get better reach on the post.

Mark Zuckerberg on Meta layoffs

Earlier, as per a report in The Verge, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed the impending layoffs during Meta's fourth-quarter earnings call with investors last month. The report quoted him saying, "I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company." The CEO further said that the number of employees at the company has been growing steadily for nearly two decades which made it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly." He then said that he is focused on increasing efficiency of how decisions are made by "flattening the organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."