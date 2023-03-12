Ex-Microsoft India employee says layoffs can be a blessing in disguise, looks for opportunities on LinkedIn

Microsoft announced laying off 5 per cent of its workforce in January this year, a move that impacted 10,000 people. Since then, LinkedIn is full of stories of people who lost their jobs and are now looking out for new opportunities. While some are thanking the company for giving them limitless opportunities, others are still coming to terms with the news of their layoff. Then there are people who are taking the layoffs in a rather positive way, and are urging others to stay strong in these turbulent times.

Ex-Microsoft India employee loses job

One such employee is Mittinpreet Singh Nayyar, who lost his job as part of the recent layoffs at Microsoft but remains positive for the road ahead. In a LinkedIn post, the ex-Microsoft employee said that it is hard to say that layoffs don't hurt. They do indeed, but one should remain strong for the times ahead. He also says that many people feel that layoffs are a 'blessing in disguise' and the need of the hour is to stay strong mentally.

"Unfortunately, I was affected by the restructuring at #Microsoft and got #laidoff. Yesterday evening, I was informed that my role at Microsoft has been eliminated. After working for around 2+ years at Microsoft. While I respect the business decision to cut costs and lay off employees, I can't say it doesn't hurt. Because it does.

"Little did I know that I was going to post on #jobopportunity after liking/supporting, commenting on Linkedin posts, and referring to people impacted in the past few months," his post reads.

Concluding the post on a note of encouragement for the people who have been impacted by the layoffs wave, the Ex-Microsoft employee wrote, "And finally, for those who got #impacted recently, stay strong. Statistically speaking, many felt the layoffs were a blessing in disguise afterward. As for now, we need to stay strong mentally and take care of ourselves!



"Fun Fact: I came to attend my mother's Retirement party in my hometown as she is getting retired on March 31st, 2023. It seems like MSFT alternatively thinks I should also get retired, so they share this information."

Microsoft layoffs announcement

Microsoft announced layoffs as a result of macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities. "While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees. He also talked about the importance of building a "new computer platform" using artificial intelligence.

In the same email, he added, "We're also seeing organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."