Ex-OpenAI employees launch new AI chatbot Claude to compete with ChatGPT 

ChatGPT, which is the fastest growing app in the world, has competition now. After Microsoft' Bing and Google's Bard AI, Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI employees, has launched a new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT. The company claims that Claude is "easier to converse with" "more steerable." and "much less likely to produce harmful outputs,"

Claude performs pretty well and has the same functions as the ChatGPT. "Claude can help with use cases including summarization, search, creative and collaborative writing, Q&A, coding, and more. Early customers report that Claude is much less likely to produce harmful outputs, easier to converse with, and more steerable - so you can get your desired output with less effort. Claude can also take direction on personality, tone, and behavior," the company said in a blog post.

Anthrophic is offering Claude in two different variants including the Claude and Claude Instant. The company explains that Claude is a "state-of-the-art high-performance model", while Claude Instant is a "lighter, less expensive, and much faster option." "We plan to introduce even more updates in the coming weeks. As we develop these systems, we'll continually work to make them more helpful, honest, and harmless as we learn more from our safety research and our deployments," the blog read.

As per some Quora users, Claude is more interactive and has better conversational abilities than ChatGPT. "Claude feels more conversational than ChatGPT,while another says, "I find Claude to be more interactive and creative in its storytelling." The company also revealed that it is integrating Claude with sources of solid, real-time information, like those found in search engines such as DuckDuckGo.

"We think that Claude is the right tool for a wide variety of customers and use cases. We've been investing in our infrastructure for serving models for several months and are confident we can meet customer demand," an Anthropic spokesperson told TechCrunch via email.

On a related note, OpenAI has now unveiled GPT-4, which is the successor of the GPT-3 language model, which powers the ChatGPT. The GPT 4 is way smarter than the current ChatGPT and has cracked some of the toughest exams with good scores.