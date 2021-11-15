Ex-SpaceX engineer accuses company of racial discrimination, company says it was for his facial expressions

A former SpaceX employee has accused the company of racial discrimination noting that other employees in the same role were given training and documentation that were unavailable to him. The employee, Ajay Reddy, filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's space exploration company in federal District Court in Orlando earlier this month. Reddy identifies himself as an Asian-American of Indian descent. He alleged that he was fired from his role as a fairing recovery engineer in May 2020. The lawsuit accused SpaceX of race discrimination, national origin discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract.

Reddy noted that he also filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Florida Commission on Human Relations in June 2020. SpaceX in its statement to the EEOC noted that Reddy's final Manager, Robert Hill terminated his employment based on claims that during a group interview Reddy made facial expressions in response to answers the candidate provided. SpaceX claimed that these alleged expressions made the candidate feel uncomfortable.

The lawsuit noted that the former engineer worked alongside two white engineers, who were hired before him on the fairing recovery program, which recovered large pieces of launched rockets. In the complaint, Reddy has noted that he and his two colleagues were unfamiliar with the program initially due to its newness. He noted that one of his counterparts received several days of training in California while the other had access to engineers who designed the firing system. He also alleged that his two counterparts made costly errors that "ruined millions of dollars of equipment."

He alleged that he was persecuted for similar mistakes. Reddy also claimed that SpaceX discriminated against him by paying him a substantially lower compensation package to perform the same job duties as similarly situated non-Asian engineers. His lawsuit also alleged that he suffered economic loss, mental pain and suffering, extreme emotional stress, and loss of ability to lead a normal life.

Reddy's complaint also alleged that throughout his time at SpaceX, he was subjected to pervasive and severe harassment that included wanton ridicule, intimidation, interference with his performance, and false statements about his performance. "Management unjustifiably blamed incidents and failures on Plaintiff while protecting (his colleagues,) no matter how poor their performance," the lawsuit claimed.



