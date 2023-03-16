Ex-Tinder engineers create AI chatbot that talks to users' matches on dating apps and helps them find dates

The popularity of ChatGPT has led to more and more developers coming forward and experimenting in the AI space. The viral chatbot has paved the way for new discussions and a lot of people are now trying out newer ways of using AI. And now, chatbots might soon be used on dating apps too. Yep, you read that right. A group of engineers, who were previously working at Tinder, claim to have developed an AI chatbot that will talk to the users' matches on their behalf, get to know them, and notify them only when a date with a match has been set up.

The website of the AI chatbot says that the developers weren't allowed to build a tool to help men get results at Tinder because the company 'profits from continuous engagement that goes nowhere'. Hence, the engineers decided to leave the company and built a platform themselves.

AI enters the dating app space?

The chatbot is called CupidBot AI and as per its website, the AI will swipe left and right on dating apps for the user and will chat with the matches on the users' behalf. "We filter out the attention seekers and only notify you when you get a date," the company says on the website.

The AI chatbot is accepting Beta testers and there is an option of signing up for the Beta version. However, it is to be noted that we couldn't verify the authenticity of this AI chatbot and if it actually works like it claims to. Hence, we advise our readers to be careful before making any payment to the company.

AI chatbot helps user get dates

On Reddit, a user posted, who could be one of the developers of the app, posted about creating the AI chatbot that could handle the swiping and chatting part so that he could directly meet his dates. A screenshot of the post is being circulated on the platform.

"Dating apps have always favored women, so I decided to tip the scales. Got tired of filtering through all the flakes, attention seekers, and endless swiping on dating apps. I fought back by building an Al-powered bot that could do the swiping and chatting for me," the post reads.

The user further adds that the AI chatbot is designed to learn his preferences based on his previous matches. This allows the chatbot to understand 'his type of girl' and the AI chatbot would then engage in 'meaningful conversation tailored to his interest'.

Talking about the results from his invention, the Reddit user writes, "In the first month, the bot scheduled 13 dates for me, all of which were with girls who matched my preferences and had similar interests to mine. I no longer have to waste time swiping aimlessly or struggling to come up with conversation starters."

However, the user adds that using a chatbot to get dates feels slightly 'dishonest' as he feels that he is not being truthful in his interactions because the women that he met had no idea that they were earlier talking to a chatbot.

What do you think about AI entering the online dating space? Do let us know in comments.