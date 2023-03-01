Ex-Uber Software Engineer loses job amidst layoffs wave, calls it the most unfortunate day

Getting to know that you are being let go of by a company is usually a hard pill to swallow. It could also be completely devastating for some and cause them great sorrow, especially if it comes out of the blue and wasn't expected before. Layoffs have been plaguing the tech world for a long time now and LinkedIn is full of stories of people who have been impacted recently. A software engineer who was working with Uber has shared his side of the story on LinkedIn and referred to the day he was laid off as being 'one of the most unfortunate days of his life'.

Ex-Uber software engineer shares layoff story

Kartik Modi was working with Uber since May 2022 and was near to completing a full year at the company. However, before he could celebrate his one-year work anniversary at Uber, he got to know that he has been laid off. Kartik then poured his heart out on LinkedIn and is hoping for better days ahead. He also added that the layoff came as a complete surprise and has caught him off guard.

Taking to Twitter the same day as he lost his job, Kartik wrote, "This is one of the most unfortunate days of my life so far. I was laid off from my role at Uber this morning. In this season of layoffs and recession, this was least expected and came as a blow to me."

Adding how things feel 'surreal', Kartik added, "Things do feel a bit surreal right now, and I probably need some time to process this. I've faced many failures in life before and worked hard to reach where I am today. Taking this hit as a sign of new beginnings."

Urging his LinkedIn connections to help out with new opportunities, he wrote, "Requesting my connections if there are any openings in their organisation for the role of Software Developer proficient in Java, GoLang, and Python with a deep understanding of system architecture and design, data structures, algorithms, and backend services. I have a total experince of 1.7+ years. Please reach out to me or refer me, I'm available to join immediately. In case you don't have any opportunity, would really appreciate sharing this for a better reach. Thank you."

Uber layoffs news

A couple of days back, India Today Tech reported that Uber is planning to fire some of its employees as part of a performance review process. Even though the number of employees impacted by layoffs had not been revealed, the review was said to be "tougher than ever".

"This year, we've taken an even more rigorous approach to our performance review process to ensure our talent bar remains very high. We plan to backfill these positions and will continue to invest in attracting and retaining top talent at Uber," an Uber spokesperson had said reportedly.