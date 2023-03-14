Ex-Zoom employee shares his layoff story, says company was in a hiring frenzy in early 2020

Back in 2020, when work from home became the new normal and offices shifted their entire operations online, Zoom saw a sudden boost in business. In addition to offices conducting most of their meetings via Zoom, schools too began using the platform to conduct online classes, seminars, and so on. As the world shut down, Zoom grew rapidly. After hiring more and more people in 2020, Zoom announced mass layoffs last month and fired around 1,300 employees, saying goodbye to around 15 per cent of its team.

Since then, several employees have come forward and have shared their story on LinkedIn. One such employee is Amit Caspi, who was working as a Senior Technical Recruiter at the company until he lost his job as part of the recent mass-layoffs.

Former Zoom employee's post

Taking to LinkedIn, Amit Caspi, who is based in the USA, wrote that he had joined Zoom in early 2020 when the company was in 'an unprecedented hiring frenzy'. The ex-Zoom employee also said that he is excited for new opportunities. He concluded the post by thanking his former colleagues for being a part of his journey.

He wrote, "After taking some time to reflect, I wanted to share that I was impacted by the recent layoff at Zoom. During my time there, I had the privilege of joining the company in early 2020 amidst an unprecedented hiring frenzy, just a few weeks after the world shut down. I gained experience in scaling teams by 900% and recruiting across engineering, GTM, and complex leadership searches. I'm grateful for the memories during my time there, especially the opportunity to work alongside amazing colleagues.

"Moving forward, I'm excited to hit the ground running and explore new opportunities. I would greatly appreciate any leads or introductions that may be a good fit.

"Lastly, and most importantly, I want to express my gratitude to all at Zoom for being part of my journey."

Layoffs at Zoom

Zoom announced its decision to reduce its workforce in February this year. The company's CEO, Eric Yuan, announced the difficult decision in a blog post that read, "Over the past few years, Zoom has become an indispensable source of connection for businesses and individuals as well as a globally recognized brand. Whether you have been at Zoom since the beginning or joined us more recently, you've played an important role in our evolution, and that makes today's announcement particularly difficult. We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15% and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues."

The CEO also announced that he would be taking a pay cut of 98 per cent for the coming fiscal year and will also forego his bonus.