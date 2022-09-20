Excitel festive offer announced, 300mbps broadband plans discounted: here are the details

Excitel has introduced a new festive season offer. The internet service provider is offering discounts on plans with 300mbps speed. The company has basically waived the onboarding fees for new users under the new offer. These plans start at Rs 530 and go up to Rs 667.

Excitel offers services in 29 cities in the country. The company said that the festive offer will be available for everyone across all 29 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, among many others. It should be noted that it is a one-time offer that can only be availed by users while getting or switching to Excitel broadband service.

If you are planning to get a broadband connection or switch to a new operator, you can consider the new Excitel festive offer. Considering the offerings, the plans are curated for users looking for high-speed unlimited internet and OTT bundle subscription at affordable prices. Let's take a detailed look at the festive plans offered by Excitel.



Excitel festive offer on plans with 300mbps speed

Excitel is offering four plans under its festive offer with 300mbps unlimited internet. The plans include:



- Rs 667 Plan with 3 months validity

- Rs 635 Plan with 6 months validity

- Rs 564 Plan with 9 months validity

- Rs 530 Plan with 12 months validity



In addition to high-speed internet, these plans offer OTT benefits, including Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, PlayBox TV and 350 more channels. Users, though, will need to pay a minimum charge to access the OTT services. The charges include:



- Excitel OTT Standard plan at Rs 100

- Excitel OTT premium plan at Rs 200



Notably, subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available free of cost on all the plans with 300mbps speed.

Excitel recently announced the launch of 400mbps plans with a price starting at Rs 599 per month.