Excitel launches its services in Mumbai, to offer fiber plans starting at Rs 423 per month

Fiber broadband network Excitel will expand its service in Mumbai. With Mumbai, Excitel now offers its services in countries across 29 cities in the country. The broadband network provider currently offers its services in cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore. Excitel has a large userbase in Delhi and it aims to replicate its success in Mumbai as well.

Talking about expanding its services in Mumbai, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel, said, "Mumbai being the commercial capital of the country deserves to be on top of the Broadband speed charts, but unfortunately, average speed being delivered in Mumbai is still under 50 Mbps, which is the lowest among big cities of India. So in order to remove this disparity, we are bringing our world-class "Fiber To The Home" (FTTH) service to Mumbai. With our offering that starts with the speed of 200 Mbps at around Rs.500/month, we intend to service the mass lowrise and mid-rise market in Mumbai."

Excited has announced a new broadband plan with 400mbps speed plan in Mumbai. The plan would be priced at Rs 499 per month. Along with the 400mbps plan, Excitel is also offering 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps plans to cater to the internet requirements of the residents of Mumbai. Ookla has rated Excitel has one of the fastest internet providers in the country. Excitel will now be available in Andheri East, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Vikhroli, Vikhroli West, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Goregaon West, Jogeshwari, Mira Road, Dahisar East, Borivali East, Ghansoli, Nerul, Sanpada, Kharghar, Prabhadevi, Carter Road, Mahim, Matunga, Mulund, Bhandup, and Thane by the end of April 2022.

Excitel also offers a unique service plan for its users. So, if you do not use the broadband services for four hours straight, you will be eligible for a free day of internet on every completed 4 hours of no connectivity. To make things more convenient for users, Excitel has recently launched a stay-at-home bundle pack and an entertainment bundle pack, which includes free premium memberships to popular OTT platforms.