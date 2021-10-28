Excitel launches Swift Onboarding Plan, will offer 200 Mbps under Rs 200 per month to new fiber customers

Excitel, a popular broadband network ISP, on Thursday unveiled a new plan called the Swift Onboarding Plan which will offer 200 Mbps download and upload speed to users and will come with unlimited data for Rs 500 for the first three months. Excitel noted that this is a one of a kind offer and has been launched to address the surge in the demand for a proper Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connection while also significantly reducing the overhead costs incurred during the onboarding process.

The Swift Onboarding Plan will offer 200 Mbps download and upload speed with unlimited data for Rs 500 for the first three months, which makes it one of the most affordable internet onboarding plans ever offered in the country, the company noted.

The new plan is focused at empowering the country's youth and Excitel aims to reduce the long-standing digital divide in India. The Swift Onboarding Plan is tailored to make onboarding seamless and encourage more people to hop on the FTTH bandwagon keeping their apprehensions about the onboarding process aside.

Commenting on the introduction of the Swift Onboarding Plan, Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, shared, "Hybrid work and Schooling is a reality that's going to stay with us for the foreseeable future. This means that the need for proper Fiber to Home broadband will continue to be there. Besides this home infotainment through Broadband has already become a need of every household. The Swift Onboarding Plan' is an effort from Excitel to provide a chance to have high-speed FTTH service to those users who have been denied this till now due to high onboarding costs.

Speed, unlimited data coupled with that groundbreaking low introductory offer will persuade prospective customers to opt for uninterrupted fiber broadband internet, thereby connecting thousands of such users to high-speed symmetric internet, thus reducing the ever-growing digital divide."

The Swift Onboarding plan" is currently active in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad. This is a one-time introductory offer that is only applicable for new connections and prospective customers can request the plan during the installation.

Excitel has been continuously working and striving towards introducing solutions that are tailored to suit varied customer requirements. The internet service provider recently also launched a stay-at-home bundle pack and entertainment bundle pack that offered premium memberships for leading OTT platforms at no extra costs.