Excitel will now give streaming benefits with 100 Mbps broadband plan at Rs 799, check details

Excitel on Friday announced that it has partnered with Playbox TV, which is an OTT aggregator application that will give users access to TV and streaming benefits. The company notes that the OTT platform aggregator will give access to over 350 live TV channels and OTT services. Through the partnership Excitel will give access to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and SonyLIV along with access to TV channels. The internet service provider notes that it will give access to these benefits with Excitel's 3-month plan that gives 100 Mbps speed and unlimited data.

The plans are applicable across all the Excitel functional cities on their 100 Mbps quarterly plan and can be availed at Rs 799 per month plus taxes. Customers can contact customer support to update their existing plans to suit their consumption requirements. Excitel notes that the newly launched plan is Entertainment 2.0 plan.

Earlier this year, Excitel had announced that it will give users access to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms including ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo at no added cost. The subscriptions are complimentary with Excitel's 300 Mbps, 3months plan which comes for Rs 752 per month and Rs 2256 for three months. The plan is available in all Excitel servicing cities.

Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Raina, CEO, and co-founder, Excitel shared, "Excitel was started with a vision that fiber internet will soon replace traditional linear TV as a main source of entertainment, and this is finally coming true. We are elated to announce our partnership with industry entertainment leader and enabler, PlayboxTV. We firmly believe that our partnership will cater to the streaming needs of both kids and adults, while also catering to different genres, making it a holistic experience of seamless streaming with blazing-fast internet."

The validities for various broadband plans by Excitel range between 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months. Now if Excitel users subscribe to an annual plan, that is with one-year validity, they can avail off 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps speeds for under Rs 500. Excitel started giving streaming benefits if users subscribe to its 300Mbps broadband plan with 3 months validity.

For three months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 respectively. Excitel notes that it maintains the same speed throughout the month with seamless downloads and uploads, no data limit, and hassle-free installation. Excitel on its website notes that there is a refundable deposit of Rs 2000 for optical network devices and that the nine-month - 100 Mbps plan is available only for fresh subscribers.



