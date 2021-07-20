Exclusive: Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip launching very soon in India, company figuring out logistics

Asus is really close to launching the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip in India, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India told India Today Tech in an exclusive interaction. The company is figuring out the logistics and will announce a launch date soon. It would be safe to assume that the smartphones may launch in August 2021 as we are almost at the end of July. Both the smartphones were introduced globally in May and were supposed to arrive in India around the same time. However, the launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 situation at the time.

"We will be launching the Zenfone 8 in India very soon. And, when I say that, I mean really soon. I have been getting a lot of requests about that product on social media and are working to bring it to the country. There are a lot of factors that have to be looked at including the logistics and as soon that is done, we will announce a date," Dinesh said.

His confirmation comes about a week after Asus had made the official Zenfone 8 page live in the country. The website listed both the Asus Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip. The company is yet to launch a Zenfone in India in almost two years now. Dinesh said that Asus wants to make sure there is enough supply to meet the demand before putting the smartphone on sale.

"You have to make a product available in sufficient quantity to start the sale. The way smartphone manufacturing works, there is a build-up process to it. You can't expect very high volume of products from the very first day. It takes a bit of time after you start the process," he said.

Since the phones have already launched globally, most of their specifications are already known. The Zenfone 8 features a 5.9-inch E4 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, has an 1100 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and runs Android 11 out of the box.

The features a dual-camera setup which consists of a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Zenfone 8 houses a 4000mAh battery that has 30W fast-charging support.

The Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which has a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It has the same processor but comes with a flip camera mechanism. The camera system includes 64-megapixel primary main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Zenfone 8 Flip packs a 5000mAh battery which has 30W fast-charging support.