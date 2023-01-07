Exclusive: Bounce lays off 90 per cent staff, but raises $7 million in bridge funding

Bengaluru based startup Bounce, which earlier launched the first electric scooter with swappable battery in India, has laid off close to 300 employees. This has brought the head count at the company down to roughly 50 to 70 employees.

Bounce employees who got laid off told India Today Tech that more than 200 employees working on contractual basis and close to 100 full-time employees have been sacked to cut down costs. Only founders and senior management in accounts, sales and service are retained in the team. Earlier it was believed that the startup is in a major financial crunch and was struggling to keep the EV business afloat. However, the mass layoffs come at a time when the company is about to raise fresh $7 million in bridge funding.

Earlier in an all-hands meeting, Bounce had told employees that they are looking to raise $30 million in funding at a lower or stagnant value, and no layoffs would happen. But, now almost 90 percent employees have been laid off.

This is the fourth time Bounce has mass laid off employees in the last two years. The company initially reduced its workforce to 80 percent in 2020, then it went for a second round of layoff in 2021, and then there was one in 2022.

Bounce was started as a bike-rental company in 2014. It entered electric scooter market in 2021 with the launch of its first electric scooter - Bounce Infinity E1, which is currently one of the top e-scooters in India.

Since then, Bounce has been making quite a noise in the Indian EV market. Just recently, Karnataka State Transport Authority was reported to be in the final stage to grant a licence to Bounce to offer electric bike taxis in Bengaluru. The company has also extended Hrithik Roshan's contract as a brand ambassador.

The EV maker has also managed to catch the attention of big investors such as Sequoia Capital, B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Omidyar Network, Accel Partners India, and Qualcomm Ventures. As per Crunchbase, Bounce has raised a total of $214.2 million in funding over 9 rounds.

We have reached out to Bounce for a comment and will update the story when we get a response.

The electric two-wheeler segment has been growing in India at an exponential rate. Electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vida, Ampere, and TVS iQube have grown in the Indian EV market enormously.