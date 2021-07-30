Exclusive: Infinix to launch laptop, 55-inch TV and 7 new phones this year

Infinix may launch as many as seven new smartphones in India in the second half of 2021 which will include an all-new series, Anish Kapoor CEO Infinix Mobile, told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation. The company seems to have big plans for the second half of this year with new products expected in almost all categories. Infinix has just launched a new 40-inch smart TV and plans to add another 55-inch TV, few new TWS and possibly even a laptop to its portfolio by the end of this year.

The focus will obviously be on the smartphone category, especially with the festive season fast approaching. The first of these seven smartphones will the affordable Infinix 5A launching next week for which the company has joined hands with Reliance Jio.

"Smartphones is our core category. We have been playing in the budget category for a while and finally launched the Note series at a different price point. That's something we were looking at, and we will continue to innovate with mobile phones," Anish said.

For a very long time Infinix focused on the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone category but, this year has seen the smartphone maker push towards the sub-Rs 15,000 segment with its Hot line-up. Anish revealed that almost all new smartphones from the company will be priced under Rs 20,000 but, will look to bring segment first features.

"We have launched a few phones in the past months, and you can expect another six to seven smartphones from Infinix in the second half of 2021. All of these will be below Rs 20,000 but, will have first in segment features. That's something we take a lot of pride in and will stick to it," he said.

New Zero series and plans for 5G

Anish confirmed that while Infinix will continue to expand Smart and Hot series of smartphones, it is also planning to introduce the Zero series in India. The company is also looking to launch at least one or two new 5G smartphones in the country, even though the Infinix believes that there will be more clarity on the network later this year.

Watch Infinix Anish Kapoor CEO interview

"Right now we don't even know the 5G bands that will be rolled out in India. So, we are not going too aggressive on this and waiting till there is further clarity of this. We will definitely get into it by the end of this year and I am hoping that things will be better by that time," he added.

55-inch smart TV coming

Infinix is still relatively new to the smart TV category. It launched the 32-inch and 43-inch models only last year and has now added a 40-inch model to its line-up. The new TV has been priced quite aggressively at Rs 19,999 and comes with a 40-inch FHD display. It has a bezel-less design and packs 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The company is now planning to push towards a more premium category and may launch a 55-inch model before the end of this year as well.

"Once we create a category, we continue to innovate. We have been discussing the idea of launching a 55-inch smart TV but, still are yet to confirm on that. We are also looking at how we can possibly refresh the existing line-up of our smart TVs before the end of this year," Anish said.

However, he mentioned that the global component shortage remains to be a huge problem from all electronics maker, and it may start reflecting in the prices of products in the future.

INBook X1 laptop India launch

Infinix may enter another new category in India this year with the launch of INBook X1 which was recently launched in global markets at $530 (around Rs 40,000). The affordable laptop comes with Intel 10th gen CPUs and 1080p IPS display. Anish confirmed that the company is planning to launch the product in India as soon as possible.

"We have globally launched the product and brought some samples to India. It is a very premium product, and we are looking how we can bring it to the country as soon as possible. This is still work in progress but, yes that is one segment we are targeting and if everything goes as planned, we will launch it before the end of this year as well," he revealed.

Apart from this, Infinix may also launch few new truly wireless earbuds in the coming months.