Exclusive: iQOO Neo 7 India price after bank offers

iQOO Neo 7 is launching in India tomorrow, i.e on February 16. A lot of details about the smartphone have been leaked about the upcoming smartphone. Now, India Today Tech can confirm that the iQOO Neo 7 will be available for sale with fantastic discount offers when it goes on sale. The smartphone will be up for grabs on Amazon.

We do not have the sale date of the iQOO Neo 7 yet, but the bank offers that the company will offer with the smartphone are here. As per sources close to India Today Tech, consumers with HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank debit or credit cards will get a Rs 1500 discount, which will bring down the price further. It should be noted that the Rs 1500 discount is an instant offer and there are no conditions applied to it. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 will be available with an extra Rs 2000 off on exchange and up to 9 months of No Cost EMI option.

iQOO hasn't revealed the official price of the iQOO Neo 7 yet, but if rumours are considered, the smartphone will be available for a starting price of Rs 29999. This price is said to be for the base model with 8GB RAM plus 128GB internal storage. The leaks also suggest that there will be a second model with 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage and the price for this will be Rs 34,999. Now, if these are the prices, the iQOO Neo 7 will start at Rs 28499 in India after bank offers.

iQOO Neo 7 specifications

We almost know everything that the iQOO Neo 7 will offer, thanks to the leaks and rumours circulating on the internet. To take a closer look at the offerings, the iQOO Neo 7 is tipped to come packed with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which will possibly offer support for Full HD+ resolution and 120hz screen refresh rate.

On the hardware front, the iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, the Amazon teaser has confirmed. It will come with up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. Reports are also such that the smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology. The company claims that the phone will charge 50 per cent in just 10 mins.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, the smartphone is likely to sport a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.