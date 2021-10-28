Exclusive: iQOO open to exploring entry-level phone market, confirms working on gaming accessories

Smartphone brand iQOO said it is open to exploring the entry-level smartphone market in India. In an exclusive conversation with India Today Tech, Gagan Arora, chief marketing officer of iQOO India, confirmed the possibility of a phone that costs as low as Rs 10,000. He also confirmed that the company is considering launching accessories for its gaming phones in India.

"If we think that we can redefine the experience in [that] category, we will definitely enter," said Arora, hinting at a possibility that may bring iQOO to the entry-level or the budget smartphone segment. But that may take some time as iQOO's current focus is on serving the gamer community. "We are a small brand. We have to ensure that we do not lose the focus on the customers we are targeting."

Spun off as an independent brand last year from Vivo, iQOO currently sells mid and high-end smartphones in India that are known for their aggressive prices. The brand has prioritised gaming as what its smartphones should primarily be associated with. That is why iQOO recently announced a partnership with South Korea's Krafton for the Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament series.

iQOO ready to contribute to India's esports industry

With the brand-new partnership, iQOO wants to uplift the esports industry in India and send a message that it is dedicated to the gamer community. "The focus has been clearly on the ultra-gaming experience. This kind of partnership was natural. This partnership will help us in underlining our commitment to [the] esports community very clearly," Arora told India Today Tech.

iQOO's latest phones, such as Z5 and Z3, are among the most competitive in terms of specifications that a gamer would prefer to play Battlegrounds Mobile India or Call of Duty Mobile. "At [the] product level, it (partnership) is going to help us in reaching and amplifying our message that iQOO stands for best-in-class performance and unparalleled gaming experience."

Gaming accessories, thus, may be the next in the pipeline for the gamer community. Arora added that the company is exploring "our strategy on all sides and, since accessories are playing a crucial role while playing mobile games, that is under our consideration as of now."

Krafton partnership for a gaming community

Within a year since its launch, iQOO has become a popular name among gamers, but the brand does not want to limit its reach. The partnership with Krafton is also how the brand wants to become known among people who are not hardcore gamers. "Till this point of time, we were acceptable to [the] hardcore gaming audience who were really performance-centric. With [the] BGMI and Krafton partnership, the association with the gaming community is going to get even bigger."

iQOO beyond gaming

Despite being touted as gaming phones, iQOO phones lack some over-the-top frills that you see on phones like Asus ROG Phone 5. There is no denying that every smartphone is a gaming phone of some kind, but for the best experience, these extras are necessary. Their absence on iQOO phones, however, is strategic.

According to Arora, gaming smartphones have not made it big in India because of their unidirectional approach, while iQOO phones focus on every aspect. "We are not going to leave other dimensions just like that."