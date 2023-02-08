Exclusive: Lava Blaze 5G with 6GB RAM launching on Feb 10, price to be under Rs 13000

Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Lava is launching one product after another in India. The company unveiled the Lava Blaze 5G in India last year in November. Now, the company is planning to unveil the 6GB RAM model of the smartphone in the country.

Sources close to India Today Tech have confirmed that the Lava Blaze 5G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will launch in India on February 10. The model will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. The sale date is yet to be known.

Lava Blaze 5G 6GB price in India

Sources have also revealed that the new model of the Lava Blaze 5G will cost under Rs 13,000 in India. The exact price of the phone is yet to be revealed. The company should reveal the official price of the Lava Blaze 5GB 6GB RAM on the launch day itself, on February 10.

Now, we do not have the specs of the model yet. But it is likely that besides 6GB RAM, all other specifications of the phone will be the same as the existing model. To recall, back in November 2022, the company launched the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. The official price of the smartphone is set at Rs 10,999.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of camera specifications, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back coupled with two more sensors. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. And the phone also features: USB-C OTG support, 5G support, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

In addition to the specs, the design of the 6GB RAM model of the phone will also be the same as the 4GB RAM. The Lava Blaze 5G offers a flat edge design and waterdrop-notch display. On the rear panel, the camera sensors sit inside a square cutout.