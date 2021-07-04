Exclusive: Mi 11 Ultra first sale in India likely on July 7

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is going on sale for the first time in India on July 7 through Mi.com and Mi Homes, which sources have confirmed to India Today Tech. The company is yet to make an official announcement about the India sale date for the Mi 11 Ultra. However, it is expected to confirm the sale date on Monday.

The smartphone was launched as Xiaomi's flagship phone for 2021 and was initially launched on April 23, 2021. Xiaomi India announced on Twitter that their super phone Mi 11 Ultra sale registrations have open.

It is important to note here that the Government of India had recently banned flash sales, and thus, Xiaomi seems to be adopting a new type of sales strategy in India.



We have also learnt that are going to be several offers for the first sale on July 7th, which include,



- The company will be providing two free screen replacements worth Rs. 4,099.

- Every pre-booked customer will be provided 1 Ultra Merchandise Superbox on the first sale.

- Times Prime Annual membership.

- SBI Cashback: Rs. 5,000 cashback for Full Swipe & CC EMI for all SBI cardholders. (Minimum Swipe value Rs. 55,999)

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Ultra in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage that was priced at Rs 69,999. The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has a 6.81-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR support.

The display offers a 1440x3200 pixels screen resolution in a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The Mi 11 Ultra also provides a secondary 1.1-inch inch AMOLED touch display on the back that acts as an always-on display to show the time, date, and notifications.

The Mi 11 Ultra is known for its best-in-class camera performance. It utilises Samsung's latest high-end sensor, the GN2 on Mi 11 Ultra's primary camera. It is a 1.12-inch sensor, the biggest for any smartphone.

Other sensors include a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto camera can provide up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom, the maximum on any smartphone to date.

Xiaomi had earlier mentioned that the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone will only be available in limited quantities and will be selling on a first-come, first-serve basis. That means buyers who are interested will need to purchase their Mi 11 Ultra before it goes out of stock.

We have already reviewed the Mi 11 Ultra, and here's why we think it is a very capable premium smartphone for the Indian market.