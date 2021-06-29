Exclusive: Mi 11 Ultra to finally go on sale in India early July

There is some good news for smartphone enthusiasts waiting for the Mi 11 Ultra in India. Xiaomi's flagship smartphone for 2021 will finally go on sale in India for the very first time in early July. India Today Tech has learnt that Mi Homes have started registering customer interest and will start reaching out to them from the first week of July. Xiaomi is still to announce an official sale date but, had a call with all its retail partners on Tuesday evening where they were informed about the stock situation.

There is a high chance that the customers will be able to purchase the Mi 11 Ultra starting first week of July. If not, the smartphone will definitely be available in the half of July. As of now, the customers don't need to pay any amount upfront. They just need to call the Mi Home stores and register their interest. The retailers will reach out to the interested buyers when the stock is in stock and the amount will have to be paid at the time of billing.You can expect the Mi 11 Ultra to also go on sale via online channels around the same time. Xiaomi is also expected to make an official announcement in this regard very soon.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India on April 23 in a single 12GB RAM variant which was priced at Rs 69,999. However, Xiaomi had not announced anything about its availability. It was only last that India Today Tech had reported that the phone has been indefinitely postponed. Xiaomi had cited circumstances beyond its control for this delay but, had confirmed that it is still trying to bring the smartphone to India.

"We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to the circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform that there will be a delay in the shipment of Mi 11 Ultra," the smartphone maker said in a statement shared with India Today Tech.

India Today Tech had also learnt that Xiaomi is planning to introduce a few offers with the Mi 11 Ultra to compensate for the delay but, there is no confirmation on it yet.

Mi 11 Ultra boasts of top-end features like 120Hz WQHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, world's largest camera sensor on any smartphone and 67W fast charging support. It ships with a 55W fast charger in India. The smartphone competes with OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.