Exclusive: Poco F3 GT successor to launch in India in first half of 2022

There is good news for Poco fans. The successor to the Poco F3 GT is coming in the first half of 2022, Anuj Sharma, country director of Poco India, told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation. It will likely be called the Poco F4 GT and will bring better specifications that, Sharma said, will entice users for a price less than Rs 50,000.

"We will refresh the entire portfolio," said Sharma. "It is a good time to kind of get a completely new, revamped fourth-generation portfolio for Poco." We asked if this overhaul will include a flagship phone. "I hope everyone likes that phone, but from that price-band (above Rs 50,000) definition, I do not think we will go there yet," Sharma replied.

This means the Poco F4 GT or whatever the successor to the Poco F3 GT ends up being called will not compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus 10 series, iQOO 9 series, and Realme GT 2 series in India. The Poco F3 GT, which debuted last year in India after long anticipation, started at Rs 26,999 - a price band that currently has the likes of Oppo Reno 7, Realme GT Master Edition, among others.

Sharma told India Today Tech that the focus of the company this year will be on expanding the existing phone series. That means more phones in the Poco C-series, M-series, X-series, and, finally, the F-series. Poco's most premium lineup is that of the F-series phones, which bring high performance with a focus on gaming, but still with some trade-offs, so as to justify the price. And the company's mix for existing Poco phones is going to stay, at least for two more generations. That means a true flagship is still far away.

However, Poco will expand its price bands for phones. "In 2020, our price range was somewhere close to about Rs 8,000 going all the way up to Rs 21,000-Rs 22,000. That we expanded last year to go up to about Rs 31,000 last year with [the] F3 GT." This year, the top-end Poco F-series phone will definitely cost higher, but it would still be way under Rs 50,000, per Sharma.

While other brands have taken a holistic approach towards the smartphone market where there is a phone for everyone, Poco has been moving ahead with a targeted approach. Last year, it was a phone meant for high-end gaming. This year, however, the focus will be on 5G. That means the upcoming Poco phones in the existing lineups will get more 5G phones, even though Sharma believes the rollout of 5G services in India is unlikely to take place at least until the end of 2022.

Poco's next 5G phone is M4 Pro 5G and it is set for launch in India on February 15. The Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched in Europe recently.