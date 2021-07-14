Exclusive: Poco F3 GT with 120Hz AMOLED display launching this month at around Rs 30,000

Poco is finally set to launch its second F series smartphone in India Poco F3 GT almost three years after introducing the cult Poco F1. The smartphone maker had confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will launch in India in third quarter of 2021, and it is set to arrive sooner than expected. The Poco F3 GT India launch will take place within July 2021, Anuj Sharma Country Director Poco India, told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation. Sharma said that Poco was initially looking at August or September for the launch but will introduce the new phone within July.

"We were aiming at a July launch and now when I look at the feasibility, it seems possible. So, we should look at a launch within this month," Anuj confirmed.

He added that this was also a good time to check where Poco stands as a brand.

"We were looking to bring the F series phone last year but the Covid was coming, and we didn't know what to expect from the market. Things became better in the second half of 2020 and a lot of people started buying second smartphone. March, April, May was again tough this year. However, the criticality of phone is coming back to people's life," Anuj said.

However, he dismissed the reports suggesting that the Poco F3 GT can launch on July 22, the same date as the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Poco India had put out a social media post last week with a reference to the OnePlus Nord 2 which had led to speculations about a clash in launch date.

First Poco phone with AMOLED display

The Poco F3 GT will be company's first ever smartphone with an AMOLED panel in India. Anuj confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and DC Dimming. The latter helps control the brightness levels on an AMOLED screen. Poco aims to deliver a good multi-media experience with the Poco F3 GT and has also used DCI-P3 colour gamut on the phone.

"I got a lot of questions asking why Poco is yet to launch a phone with an AMOLED panel. The reason was I wasn't happy with the kind of panels we had. We wanted a high refresh rate AMOLED panel with DC dimming, and we finally have the Poco F3 GT. This is our first AMOLED display phone in India," he confirmed.

Poco had launched the Poco X3 Pro earlier this year with 120Hz refresh rate but, that was an IPS LCD panel.

The Poco F3 GT will also come with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Anuj claims that this will be the best performing speakers on a Poco smartphone till date.

"We had brilliant speakers on X series smartphones so that Poco F3 GT also had to be equipped with good speakers. I think these are by far the best speakers we have put on a Poco smartphone. I don't think there is anything that comes close," he added.

The device will also have features like three microphones and three WiFi antenna. The first is expected to deliver a better call quality and should also help with in-game audio. The additional WiFi antennas should ensure uninterrupted internet connection on the Poco F3 GT.

New Slipstream design

Poco has created a unique identity for itself by launching phones with trendy designs, mostly this year. Both the Poco M3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G were received well by the smartphone enthusiasts. The Poco F3 GT will also focus on durability along with good looks. The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, and will have three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top.

"When you are doing sustained performance, you also need comfort. One new factor for the F series is that we are focusing a lot on design, build and comfort something we haven't done before with the Poco smartphones," Anuj explained.

The smartphone gets its name from the GT cars of the past that stood for sustainable performance.

Poco M3 Pro 5G had a unique design language.

This will be one of the first Poco smartphones in the country to flaunt a premium glass back. Poco has used an anti-fingerprint coating on top of the matte finish. Anuj confirmed that the phone will be launched in India in two colour variants Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

Yes, there is no iconic Poco Yellow colour variant for this phone.

Poco F3 GT India pricing

Poco F3 GT price in India can be around Rs 30,000, Anuj suggested. This means that there can be variants on either side of the price tag. Anuj confirmed that the phone will definitely be under Rs 35,000 for all the variants, and you can expect the pricing to be more aggressive as well. This means that the Poco F3 GT will compete against the OnePlus Nord 2 which will have the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

"The smartphone market has changed a lot in last three years. We could have done a simple F1 successor which means cut out everything else and give performance. But, in the mid-premium segment users are not happy with one aspect. Things like the build quality, glass back are all expensive. This would make the Poco F3 GT a lot more expensive than Poco F1 but at the price, will be unlike any other phone," Anuj explained.

Poco is still taking a jump from the previous F series phone. The Poco F1 was selling at around Rs 21,000 at the time of launch. Anuj explained that it is not possible to launch an F series smartphone at that price without compromising on other things. This is largely because the price of components has gone up in the last 18 months and the industry has also been hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

"Things have moved so fast that if we want to do exactly the same phone as Poco X3 Pro with same components, it won't be possible to price it under Rs 20,000. So, I don't want to set high expectations by saying that Poco F3 GT would come at a crazy price but, it is going to be a unique product which will find its own segment," Anuj said.

Poco F3 GT other features

The Poco F3 GT is expected to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which means that it should also have shoulder buttons for easy gameplay and is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it will get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Poco UI coming?

Poco has been using Xiaomi's custom Android skin MIUI on its smartphones even after separating from the parent company. The Poco fans have been asking for Poco's own UI. Anuj told us that discussions are being held around it but, there are no immediate plans of bringing a separate UI anytime soon.

"This requires a lot of investment because you need a big team that is continuously working at the back end. This is where working with Xiaomi has helped us a lot. It is definitely something we have discussed but, it is not an easy decision," Anuj said.

Poco wants to maintain a clean portfolio in India and doesn't want to launch too many phones in 2021. Anuj said that the company launched six phones last year and may not cross that number in 2021 as well. Since the Poco F3 GT will be company's fifth smartphone this year, you can expect it to launch one more device by the end of year.