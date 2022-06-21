Exclusive: Poco F4 5G will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India

The Poco F4 5G is set to make its global debut in India on June 23 via an online launch event. Sources close to India Today Tech have confirmed that the upcoming Poco F4 5G will be priced under Rs 30,000. The Poco F4 5G will succeed last year's Poco F3 GT, which starts at Rs 28,999 and goes up to Rs 31,999.

Considering the Poco F4 5G will be the successor to the Poco F3 GT, it could be possible that the phone will launch at the same price as the predecessor. In other words, in India, the Poco F4 5G may start at around Rs 28,999 unless the Chinese smartphone manufacturer decides to cut the price to make it a better deal or offer some launch offers to sweeten the deal.

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer has already revealed several details about the Poco F4 5G including the specifications, design as well as availability.

Poco has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come packed with a Super AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness level and 120hz of refresh rate and 360hz of touch sampling. The smartphone will include stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos, which many popular options in the price segment lack.

Ahead of the official release, the company also confirmed that the Poco F4 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for a 67W charger, which the company claims can charge up to 50 per cent in just 11 mins.

On the camera front, the Poco F4 5G will include a 64-megapixel primary OIS camera. Official teasers reveal that the upcoming Poco phone will come packed with a triple rear camera setup. On the front, the Poco F4 5G will include a punch hole design right in the top middle with slim bezels on the sides.

Once released, the Poco F4 5G will be up for grabs on Flipkart but the sale date hasn't been revealed yet.

