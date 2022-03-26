Exclusive: Poco X4 Pro 5G to be priced under Rs 20,000, Poco to launch more 5G phones this year

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India and the smartphone maker plans to introduce more 5G-enabled devices in the country this year, Anuj Sharma - Country Director - Poco India, told India Today Tech in an exclusive interview. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will succeed last year's Poco X3 Pro which was also positioned in the same price category. Poco X4 Pro 5G has already been launched globally and will be unveiled in India on March 28. While the Poco X3 Pro focused a lot on performance (thanks to the Snapdragon 860 chip), the X4 Pro 5G aims to provide a 5G-ready phone without making too many sacrifices, Anuj said.

"The Snapdragon 860 is something that not only us, but nobody else in the industry can do. It's out of the question in today's world. If I have to go back and make X3 Pro now, it will be priced at least Rs 3,000 to 4000 more. The challenge is - do you want those 100,000 AnTuTu points or do you want 5G? The chances are more people will use 5G once it is rolled out," he added.

Interestingly, the global variant of Poco X4 Pro comes with a 108-megapixel main camera while the India variant will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main sensor. Anuj explained that Poco was able to get almost similar results with both the sensors and using the 64-megapixel camera helped it keep the price down.

Poco has had a rather reserved start to 2022. All of its phones in India have been rebranded versions of devices launched in other markets. The Poco India head blames it on the lack of platforms right now.

"The base idea still remains the same - how can we give the best to the customers? Unfortunately, there are very few platforms out there. That means that you don't have too many options. It comes down to how many tweaks you can make to those platforms. For example, there are a lot of phones with Snapdragon 695. But, ours is only with a Snapdragon 695, AMOLED display and 64-megapixel camera. And, we hope it's better than others," he said.

More focus on 5G

Poco was a little late to the 5G party but plans to have some fun this year. It was only in 2021 that Poco introduced its first 5G phone in India. It plans to launch more 5G devices than 4G this year. Anuj revealed that all Poco phones beyond a certain price point will have 5G support. He said that it gets a little tricky on the lower side and it's possible to do 5G at the entry points because you will have to cut out so many things that it is nearly impossible.

The company will expand the existing line-ups but has no plans to introduce new series this year.

"We have four series - C,M,F and X. We have launched M series and X series phones. So, you can expect the C and F series phones before June. We are going to focus on these series," Anuj said.

To recall, the Poco F3 GT was the last Poco phone in India.

Other Poco products

This could be an interesting year for Poco where we may finally see it expand beyond smartphones. The company will have a 'Phone+' strategy, Anuj said, while adding that we can expect products in the audio, power and protection categories while wearables can also come in. However, the rumoured Poco Watch will still take some time.

"We are definitely looking at a phone+ strategy. So, anything that works with a phone is part of the plans. We are not looking at smart TVs or AIoT products. Right now, for example, if you go and look for simple chargers and cables, there are no options. There are no wired earphones. So, if someone buys a Poco phone, they don't have anything to go along with the main product," he said.