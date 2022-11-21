Exclusive: PUBG and BGMI-maker Krafton to launch 2 new games in India soon

Krafton, the BGMI and PUBG maker, confirmed two new games for the Indian market while speaking to India Today Tech during our recent visit to the company's office in Seoul, South Korea. The first game is a mobile-specific title called Defense Derby, developed by Krafton's Rising Wing Studios. The second game, dubbed The Callisto Protocol, is specific to PCs and gaming consoles, and the third-person shooter title is developed by Krafton's Striking Distance Studios. Currently, New State Mobile by Krafton's PUBG Studios is still available to download on Android and iOS smartphones in India. While PUBG (as well as BGMI) remains banned in the country for security reasons, its desktop version is still available to play via Steam.

Krafton also announced the global release of The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby on the sidelines of the G-Star 2022 gaming event in Busan, South Korea. The Callisto Protocol will officially release globally, including in India, on December 2, while Defense Derby will release early next year. Another Krafton title for PCs, Moonbreaker, is available for early access on Steam. Details about the full version remain unclear at the moment.

The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby

Both titles by Krafton are quite different from the existing battle royale-style games - BGMI, PUGB, and New State Mobile. The Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future. It is set on Callisto, Jupiter's second-largest moon, and players will take on the role of Jacob Lee. Its official page on Steam reads, "Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

The Callisto Protocol was first announced in June this year, and it will be coming to Sony PlayStation 4 and 5 series, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. On Steam, it is available to pre-purchase for Rs 2,499.

Defense Derby, on the other hand, is a smartphone game and real-time strategic defence mobile game, where players in the main PvP (player-versus-player) will need to create a deck and defend their castle. To create a powerful deck, users will need to obtain cards through an auction system.

What to expect from Krafton's The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby

Speaking more about the new titles, Rafael Lim, Head of Publishing at Krafton told India Today Tech that the company hopes to expand its portfolio and become a global publisher with the new games. "PUBG is our main IP and now we are leaping forward to be a global publisher," he said on the sidelines of G-Star 2022. He added, "Aside from these [The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby], we are also watching the marketing for new IPs. We've established more studios, and we are going forward with more titles".

Krafton hopes to release at least three new titles in the next few years. The company says it is also working with the government for the return of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) to India.

