Exclusive: Realme GT 5G series price to start at around Rs 30,000, company wants it to be next flagship killer

Realme GT 5G series will start at approximately Rs 30,000 in India, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth told India Today Tech.

Talking exclusively to India Today Tech, Sheth pointed out that the company wants to disrupt the premium segment of smartphones in India with the new GT series. "Realme GT series will be crafted to be the ultimate flagship killer," said Sheth.

The teasers for the upcoming GT series' launch in India point at four models: the GT 5G, the GT Neo, the GT Master Edition, and the GT Master Explorer Edition, which, the company thinks, together, will be India's next flagship killer range. Now, the word flagship killer, loosely coined by sister brand OnePlus, is overused, but what it means is a phone that undercuts the bigwigs like Samsung Galaxy S21 or the iPhone 12.

The GT series is the company's most ambitious phone ever. It brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a design that will remind you of the Ford GT supercars, thanks to the attractive design. But more than anything, I am betting on the price because, for Realme, it is a matter of undercutting not just the bigwigs but also enthusiasts like Xiaomi and Poco that are inundating the premium phone market with options such as Mi 11X 5G and the Poco F3 GT.

According to Sheth, Realme values customer satisfaction more than the existing competition but, at the same time, it does not negate the fact that "competition is always beneficial for the consumers, as they get more options to choose from for their varied needs." That is a good spirit to tackle your competition head-on, despite knowing that customers will be hard to convince unless Realme goes the extra mile.

One way to do that is to make the GT series abundantly available because customers were really infuriated with how Xiaomi delayed the Mi 11 Ultra's release and made it limited later. Sheth did not tell me how the company will manage sales of the GT series as and when it arrives this quarter, but he hinted that the GT series will be a "new leap in this direction".

Realme made an abrupt shift when it introduced the GT series earlier this year because the company's first flagship was an X-series phone. On this, Sheth said that the X-series has been a big success in India and will continue to cater to the higher price segment. And none of the X-series phones will disappear after the GT launch. " We haven't discontinued our Realme X series," Sheth said.

The Realme GT series is set to launch in India this quarter and it will be interesting to see how Realme will fight off the growing competition. For Realme, the GT 5G series is going to be a big deal. As Sheth said, "Realme GT series is a gift to Indian fans to start our new expedition after our 3-year growth journey."