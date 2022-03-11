Exclusive: Realme to launch new 43-inch Full-HD TV in India by April-end

Realme has created a good portfolio of smart televisions in India in a short span of time. It now has five TV models, ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 49,000. The company is now planning to add another TV to its lineup in India. India Today Tech has learned from sources that Realme will launch a new 43-inch smart television in India towards the end of April.

The upcoming TV will be called the Realme Smart TV X Full HD (43"). Sources close to the matter told India Today Tech that the launch is scheduled to take place on April 28 in India. It is not, however, clear whether there will be an event dedicated to the launch of the TV.

Realme launched the first television back in 2020 and it came with Android TV software. The TVs after that also ran on Android TV, but Realme upgraded the software version with the Realme Smart TV 4K, which comes in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes. The Realme Smart TV 4K boots Android 9 software and supports features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and hands-free Google Assistant built into it.

The key specifications of the upcoming Realme TV are not clear. But we can expect it to come with thin bezels, stereo speakers probably with Dolby Atmos support, a panel with Dolby Vision maybe, and new Android software. There are high chances for the upcoming Realme TV to run the Google TV interface, considering Realme already sells a Google TV Stick in India.

In other news, Realme is also planning to launch the GT 2 Pro smartphone in India by March-end. The Realme GT 2 Pro came as the company's ultra-premium phone in January, but the launch took place only in China back then. Realme then attended the Mobile World Congress 2022 last month to introduce the Realme GT 2 Pro to the European market. Before the Indian launch of the phone, Realme will begin selling it in Indonesia, as well.

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED LTPO display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone uses Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 flagship camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera on the Realme GT 2 Pro. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside the display's punch-hole. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.



