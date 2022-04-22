Exclusive: Vivo T1 Pro, Vivo T1 to launch in May with AMOLED displays, Android 12 out of the box

Two new Vivo series T phones are set to launch in May. We have now received more details of the devices and it seems like Vivo is planning to launch one step-up model and one more affordable model than its Vivo T1 5G, which already retails in India, currently at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The duo will be named Vivo T1 Pro 5G and simply Vivo T1, respectively. We can have a better understanding of the phones by having a look at their specifications, confirmed to us by industry sources.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be the highlight of the launch and will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor at its helm. It will feature a 64-megapixel super night camera, so we can expect proficient low light photography from the phone. As we mentioned in an earlier report, it will also feature 66W fast charging. Other highlights will include an 8 layer liquid cooling system and an AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

The AMOLED screen will also be featured on the Vivo T1 4G but with different specs. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor - a 4G mobile chipset. There will be fast charging support on the phone, which we can assume to be around 18W, with what we see on the Vivo T1 5G. There might also be a similar 5000mAh battery.

Both Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 will come with Funtouch OS based on Android 12. Our sources have told us that the phones will be sold through Flipkart and other online channels.

Though we do not have confirmation on the exact prices of the devices as of now, we can make a guess on their launch price based on the cost of the Vivo T1 5G. As a step-up option, Vivo T1 Pro is likely to be priced close to Rs 25,000. With that logic, the Vivo T1 without 5G support may cost about Rs 15,000.

More information will be shared on the phones in the coming weeks ahead of their launch. Keep watching this space to stay on top of these updates.

