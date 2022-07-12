Exclusive: Vivo T1X India launch date revealed, 5G variant likely to debut in July

Vivo T1X will launch soon in India. India Today Tech has learnt from its industry sources about the launch of the new Vivo smartphone in India. Vivo T1X India launch date has not been confirmed officially but our sources claim that the phone will debut on July 20.

The Vivo T1X is available in 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant was launched in Malaysia earlier this year. It features a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Vivo T1X 5G, on the other hand, was launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Our sources could not confirm if either or both variants of the Vivo T1X are launching in India. It is likely that the 5G variant will debut soon. We say so because the Vivo T1 44W is already available in India with a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Therefore, it makes complete sense for Vivo to skip the Malaysian variant and launch the Vivo T1X 5G in India with a Dimensity 900 SoC. It is worth noting that the company might make some hardware changes to keep the price competitive.

A Vivo India spokesperson declined to comment.

If the Vivo T1X 5G from China arrives in India, it will sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone has a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8MP front camera.

Vivo is expected to launch the T1X 5G in India with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery and support 44W fast charging out of the box. There is a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The 5G smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It runs Android 11 out of the box in China. The India variant could feature Android 12.