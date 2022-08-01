Exclusive: Vivo V25 Pro to come with OIS-enabled 64MP camera, storage variants revealed

Vivo's next-gen Vivo V25 and V25 Pro smartphones are yet to be officially confirmed, but their key specifications have been tipped ahead of the India launch. Through an industry source, India Today Tech has learned some specifications of the V25 Pro variant, though, the exact launch date still remains unclear. Here's everything you need to know.

Vivo 25 Pro key specs

The Vivo 25 Pro will come with a triple rear camera system, which will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will have support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for sharper images and stable videos, as well as Super night mode. The secondary camera will likely get Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support, the source revealed.

The front panel will house a 32-megapixel Eye AF selfie camera. The Vivo V25 Pro will also feature 66W fast charging, which is a notable upgrade over the 44W fast charging tech on the Vivo V23 Pro.

Meanwhile, a separate leak claimed that the back panel of the Vivo V25 Pro would feature a colour-changing technology with Fluorite AG Glass. It will also get a 3D curved AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which powers the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

Interestingly, the phone was recently teased by Virat Kohli, where we can notice a blue colour option and large cutouts on the back for the rear cameras.

Vivo V25 Pro price in India

The Vivo V25 will continue to have two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, in India, the source has revealed. In terms of pricing, the base variant will cost under Rs 40,000 - the same as the Vivo V23 Pro, which comes with a starting price tag of Rs 38,990. There are chances that the current-gen Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will likely get a price cut in India soon, following the launch of the Vivo V25 series.