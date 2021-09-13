Exclusive: Vivo X70 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888+ to launch in India this month

Vivo X70 Pro+ will be launched in India this month. It is most likely to be the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor in the Indian market. The flagship smartphone from Vivo was introduced in China recently alongside other X70 series devices - Vivo X70 and X70 Pro. The line-up succeeds the Vivo X60 series from earlier this year and focuses mainly on the camera capabilities.

Vivo is yet to officially announce a launch date for India but, India Today Tech has learnt that at least the superior model Vivo X70 Pro+ can be launched within September. The launch is likely to take place in the last week of this month. No other major smartphone maker is yet to announce a device with Snapdragon 888+ chipset in the country which may allow Vivo to become the first.

Xiaomi is also hosting a global launch event on September 15 during which it plans to unveil the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro at least one of which are tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 888+ chip. However, there is no word on their India launch.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will also come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. To recall, the Vivo X60 series was one of company's first attempts at a premium smartphone. The line-up was positioned against the Mi 11 series from Xiaomi and the OnePlus 9 series.

Vivo X70 Pro+ features and specifications

Since the Vivo X70 Pro+ has already launched in China, we know about most of its specifications. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch QHD AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440p resolution. This is a major upgrade as the X60 Pro+ featured a Full HD+ display. The new Vivo smartphone comes with 120Hz refresh rate on a 10-bit LTPO panel.

The display comes with a peak brightness of 1500 nits and a pixel density of 517 PPI. The phone was launched in two configurations 8GB of RAM with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage.

It features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera alongside a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 secondary sensor. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait lens as well. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The X70 Pro+ comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports both 55W wired fast charging or 50W fast wireless charging. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The IP rating was also missing on the X60 series.

Vivo X70 Pro+ price starts at 5,500 Yuan (around Rs 63,000) in China for the base model. The Indian variant should cost around the same mark. The Vivo X60 Pro+ was launched in just one variant priced at Rs 70,000.