Exclusive: Vivo X80 and X80 Pro India launch in May, will feature company's V1+ chip

Vivo is bringing its X80 series soon to India. India Today has exclusively learnt from its industry sources about the launch of the Vivo X80 series in India. The company launched two premium smartphones in the X80 series earlier this month in China. Both devices, namely the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro, will launch in India by mid or the end of May.

The exact date of the Vivo X80 series India launch event remains unknown. However, we can expect the devices to launch soon after the global launch, which is set to take place on May 8.

The Vivo X80 series features Vivo's custom-developed V1+ chip, which has been optimised for both MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs. The custom Image Signal Processor (ISP) is designed to boost and enhance the image and display processing capabilities. Both smartphones, the X80 and X80 Pro, also come with a Zeiss T* lens coating.

The two Vivo flagship smartphones pack top-of-the-line hardware found on any Android flagship device in 2022. Let's take a look at the Vivo X80 series specifications, features and other details.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Starting with the X80 Pro, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 display. The QHD+ screen uses LTPO 3.0 tech to refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. Vivo X80 Pro also comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The India variant is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. We can expect the phone to arrive with 8GB and 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone packs a 4700 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The Vivo X80 Pro camera setup features a 50MP Samsung GN5 main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera sensor. There is also a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom along with an 8MP periscope camera that offers up to 5x optical zoom.

For selfies, the phone comes with a 44MP front camera sensor. The phone also runs Android 12 out of the box. The India variant will come with a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Vivo X80 specifications

The vanilla X80 has the same 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 display but comes with a Full HD+ resolution. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The X80 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging out of the box. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The main camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor along with a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera.

Like the Pro model, the vanilla X80 will run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 outside China.