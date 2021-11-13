Exclusive: Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 11T in India on November 30

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11T in India this month. The smartphone maker introduced the Redmi Note 11 series in China late October. The line-up included three smartphones - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11T that company plans to bring to the Indian market is most likely to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11T in the country on November 30, India Today Tech has learnt. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ can arrive later, most probably next year.

Xiaomi usually brings the Note series to India in the first quarter of the year. For example, the Redmi Note 10 line-up was introduced in the first week of March this year. All three smartphones - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched on the same date. So, it's a change from the usual strategy with the Note 11T arriving before the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+.

Interestingly, the Note 11 was recently rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G for the global markets. Poco is yet to confirm any plans of launching the M4 Pro 5G in India but, in the past, we have seen both these companies launching the same phone with different design and branding in India.

A report also suggested that the Redmi Note 11 series will come to the global markets in the first quarter of 2022 but, with a different design and Qualcomm chipsets. The China variants of all three smartphones pack MediaTek processors. The Indian variant might carry the same processor though, since there is little time between the China and India launch to rework the hardware.

In China, the base variant of Redmi Note 11 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 1,199 (around Rs 14,000). The Indian pricing should start around the same as well. The Redmi Note 10 was launched at Rs 12,499 last year but, is currently selling for Rs 13,999 after receiving multiple price hikes.

The Note 11T should have similar features as the Redmi Note 11. It will feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. It will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. There will be a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is also IP53 rated and has a 3.5mm jack.