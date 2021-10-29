Exclusive: Xiaomi will not sell Mi 11 Ultra in India anymore, to bring new flagship in 2022

Xiaomi will not sell Mi 11 Ultra in India anymore. The smartphone was launched in April this year and went on sale in the country starting July 7. It was only available in limited quantities initially before going completely out of stock. The smartphone listing was also taken down from Xiaomi's official website. Now, India Today Tech can confirm that this smartphone will not go on sale in the country again. Xiaomi has sold the entire stock it had for the Indian market and doesn't plan to import more units. Basically, this is the end of this smartphone in India.

Xiaomi, meanwhile, will continue to focus on the premium category and will replace the Mi 11 Ultra with its new flagship smartphone in 2022. Interestingly, the smartphone maker has launched the Xiaomi 11T Pro globally and while the phone may still launch in India, it is not being looked at as a direct successor to the Mi 11 Ultra. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi actually launches an out and out flagship in India again or continues to focus on mid-premium smartphones.

The Mi 11 Ultra was Xiaomi's first true flagship smartphone in India. It had its share of struggles. The phone was first announced in April, weeks after its China launch. However, the company failed to put it on sale. Back then, it had cited 'circumstances beyond control for the delay'. The smartphone was finally put on sale in July after constant demand. It also gave some offers to compensate. Xiaomi managed to bring limited units to India which were sold out within days.

To recall, the smartphone came with a 6.81-inch quad-curved E4 AMOLED display with a 3200×1440 pixel resolution, and 515 PPI pixel density. It supported 120Hz refresh rate and 1700 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also has a secondary rear display that is a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126×294 pixel resolution, and 450 nits brightness. It was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that is built on a 5nm fabrication process. It was introduced in a single 12GB RAM variant in the country.

The camera was definitely one of the strong points about this phone. It had a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it had a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Xiaomi had also equipped the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Even though the phone was shipped with a 55W fast charger in the country.

It was definitely a promising smartphone from Xiaomi and could have done better if the demand-supply was well maintained. At least Xiaomi showed that it is capable of making flagship smartphones. Hopefully, the next-generation device is a step up and doesn't face the same supply issues.